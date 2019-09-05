05 Sep 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 6 - 12, 2019

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Persisting heavy rainfall triggers flooding across parts of West and East Africa

  1. A poor start to the rainfall season across Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritania has caused significant dryness.

  2. Persisting heavy rainfall following abnormally wet conditions in July has caused flash flooding in Sierra Leone.

  3. Several regions in Sudan, including the Khartoum, Sennar, White Nile, River Nile, West and North Kordofan, and the Darfur State experienced flooding during the past weeks. More rainfall is expected in the region next week.

  4. Rainfall deficits persist in northern Ethiopia and have started to affect vegetation health.

  5. Abundant rains during the past weeks have caused flooding in northeastern and west-central Nigeria.

  6. Heavy rainfall last week caused flash flooding in eastern Uganda and the Kisumu and Nakuru regions of Kenya. Heavy rain is forecast next week.

