Global Weather Hazards Summary September 30 – October 06, 2022

Heavy rainfall continues to maintain flooding in parts of East and West Africa

Weeks of continued below-average rainfall has resulted in abnormal dryness and drought in southern Ethiopia.

Ongoing heavy and above-average rainfall has triggered flooding in southern Niger, northern Nigeria, Chad, and the Darfur region of Sudan. The Benue and Niger River levels are also rising in central Nigeria.

Heavy seasonal rainfall has triggered flooding over the Nile River basin in Sudan, Sudd Wetland areas of South Sudan, northeastern Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Djibouti. The forecasted additional rainfall maintains high risk for flooding in the region.

Heavy rainfall over the past weeks has triggered flooding in Guinea-Conakry. The forecasted additional rainfall maintains high risk for flooding in the region.