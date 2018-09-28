28 Sep 2018

Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 28 - October 4, 2018

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Heavy rainfall and flooding continues over Nigeria

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Heavy rainfall in previous weeks has resulted in overflowing of the Niger and Benue Rivers of Nigeria. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast to continue, maintaining high risks for flooding.

  2. Above-average rainfall during the past several weeks and water discharges from the Bagre Dam of Burkina Faso have resulted in overflowing of the White Volta River, flooding, and fatalities over northern Ghana. Additional moderate rainfall is expected over the region during the next week, maintaining elevated risks for flooding.

  3. Torrential rainfall is forecast along coastal areas of Kenya and northeastern Tanzania during the next outlook period.

