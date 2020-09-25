Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 25 - October 01, 2020

Continued heavy rainfall and flooding is forecast across West and East Africa

Desert locust swarms remain present across parts of Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, and Yemen. Desert locusts continue to seriously impact Yemen and other areas of the subregion.

Heavy rainfall over the past several weeks caused flooding across Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Ghana. Additional rainfall will maintain a high flood risk.

Above-average rainfall since July has caused widespread flooding across Sudan. The additional forecast rainfall is likely to worsen conditions over many local areas.