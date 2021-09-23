World + 30 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 24 - 30, 2021
Africa Weather Hazards
Hopper bands and swarms have formed over eastern Ethiopia which are expected to continue through September and October.
Abnormal dryness persists over Uganda, western Kenya, and southwestern and central Ethiopia.
Above-average rainfall has led to flooding in eastern Nigeria, southwestern Chad, and the Sudan. This increase in rainfall is forecast to maintain the risk for flooding next week.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding over eastern Uganda and is forecast to continue next week.