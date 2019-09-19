Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 20 - 26, 2019

Africa Weather Hazards

A poor start to seasonal rainfall has caused abnormal dryness in parts of Mauritania.

Heavy rainfall over the past several weeks has triggered flooding in Senegal, Guinea-Conakry, Sierra Leone, and Mali. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue.

Several regions in Sudan, including the Khartoum, Sennar,

White Nile, River Nile, West and North Kordofan, and the Darfur State experienced flooding during the past weeks.

More rainfall is expected in the region next week.

Below-average rainfall over the past few weeks has resulted in dryness over the Tigray and Afar states of northern Ethiopia.