Global Weather Hazards Summary September 16 - 22, 2022

Heavy seasonal rainfall maintains flooding across parts of West and East Africa

Several consecutive weeks of poor rainfall have led to abnormal dryness and drought in southwestern Ethiopia.

Persistent above-average rainfall has caused flooding and elevated river levels in southern Niger, northern Nigeria,

Chad, and the Darfur region of Sudan. The Benue and Niger River levels are also rising in central Nigeria.

Heavy seasonal rainfall has resulted in flooding over the Nile River basin in Sudan and the Sudd Wetland areas of South Sudan. The forecasted additional rainfall maintains high risks for flooding in the region.

Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks has triggered flooding in parts of West Africa. The forecasted additional rainfall maintains high risks for flooding in the region.