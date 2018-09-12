12 Sep 2018

Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 14 - 20, 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 12 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Flood risk remains high over parts of Nigeria, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Heavy rainfall caused flooding in western and southern Nigeria. The forecast rain during the next week increases the risks for flooding over the region.

  2. Torrential rain has increased the level of the Atbara and Dindir Rivers. Additional rainfall over the region is likely to further raise water levels, including the Nile River and its tributaries.

  3. Irregular rainfall since June has resulted in deteriorated ground conditions across parts of western Uganda, northeastern DRC, and southern South Sudan.

  4. Despite an overall improvement in rainfall over the past four weeks, deficits remain over portions of southwestern Ethiopia and eastern South Sudan.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.