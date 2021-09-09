Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 10 - 16, 2021

Flooding continues across West Africa and The Horn

Africa Weather Hazards

Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.

Abnormal dryness persists over Uganda, western Kenya, and southwestern and central Ethiopia.

Above-average rainfall has led to flooding across Sudan, Ethiopia,South Sudan, and western Uganda.

High river levels have been reported across West Africa.

Persistent above-average rainfall has caused flooding across western Gulf of Guinea.

High river levels have been reported in Somalia.