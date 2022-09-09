Global Weather Hazards Summary September 09 - 12, 2022

Heavy rainfall triggered flooding over many areas in West Africa and eastern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

After 9 weeks below normal rainfall, drought has been reported in southwestern Ethiopia.

Heavy rainfall has lead to flooding in several cities in southern Niger, northern Nigeria, Chad, and the Darfur region of Sudan.

Heavy seasonal rainfall has resulted in flooding, fatalities, and many people affected over the Nile river basin in Sudan and the Sudd Wetland areas of South Sudan.