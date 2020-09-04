Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 04 - September 10, 2020

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across West and East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust remain present across East Africa and continue migrating across Kenya, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Continued below-average rainfall over Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria has led to abnormal dryness.

Heavy rainfall during July and August has caused flooding along the Niger River basin and northern Nigeria. Heavy rainfall is forecast across western Africa next week increasing risks for additional flooding.

Heavy rainfall since July has caused significant flooding across Eritrea and the Afar region of Ethiopia. Forecast heavy rainfall next week will maintain a high flood risk.

Several weeks of heavy rainfall has resulted in rising river levels along the Blue and White Nile rivers and flooding in Blue Nile province and Khartoum. River levels are also high in Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya.