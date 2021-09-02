Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 03 - 09, 2021

Heavy rainfall continues over West and East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.

Abnormal dryness persists over southwestern and central Ethiopia, Uganda, and western Kenya.

Above-average rainfall has led to flooding across Sudan, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

High river levels have been reported across West Africa.

Persistent above-average rainfall has caused flooding across western Gulf of Guinea.

High river levels have been reported in Somalia.