World + 36 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 03 - 09, 2021
Attachments
Heavy rainfall continues over West and East Africa
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms continue to increase in northeast Ethiopia and southern Djibouti.
Abnormal dryness persists over southwestern and central Ethiopia, Uganda, and western Kenya.
Above-average rainfall has led to flooding across Sudan, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.
High river levels have been reported across West Africa.
Persistent above-average rainfall has caused flooding across western Gulf of Guinea.
High river levels have been reported in Somalia.
Heavy rainfall has caused high river levels in southern Benin.