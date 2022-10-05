Global Weather Hazards Summary September 02 - 08, 2022

Flooding continues across many parts of the Sahel and in East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Abnormal dryness persists in Liberia and southwestern Cote D’Ivoire.

Insufficient rainfall since early May has resulted in abnormal dryness in central South Sudan as well as parts of Uganda, Ethiopia, and northwestern Somalia. Drought has started in southwestern Ethiopia due to eight weeks of below average rainfall.

Above-average rainfall has caused high river levels and flooding in several cities in southern Niger, northern Nigeria, Chad, and the Darfur region of Sudan. The Benue and Niger Rivers in central Nigeria are forecast to rise.

Heavy seasonal rainfall has resulted in flooding over the Nile River Basin in Sudan and Sudd Wetland areas of South Sudan.