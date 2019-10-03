Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 4-10, 2019

Flooding is likely to continue in parts of Guinea, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and Nigeria

Southern Mauritania has been abnormally dry for the past three months. A poor start to seasonal rainfall does not indicate significant recovery by the end of the season.

Western Guinea and Sierra Leone have experienced flooding for the past two weeks. Above-average rainfall forecast to continue next week is likely to maintain saturated conditions.

Most of Darfur received near-average rainfall this week. Rainfall next week could cause flooding.

Parts of northeastern Ethiopia remain abnormally dry.