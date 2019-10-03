03 Oct 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 4-10, 2019

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 03 Oct 2019
Flooding is likely to continue in parts of Guinea, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and Nigeria

  1. Southern Mauritania has been abnormally dry for the past three months. A poor start to seasonal rainfall does not indicate significant recovery by the end of the season.

  2. Western Guinea and Sierra Leone have experienced flooding for the past two weeks. Above-average rainfall forecast to continue next week is likely to maintain saturated conditions.

  3. Most of Darfur received near-average rainfall this week. Rainfall next week could cause flooding.

  4. Parts of northeastern Ethiopia remain abnormally dry.

  5. Northern and eastern parts of Nigeria received below-average rainfall providing relief to flooded areas. Heavy rainfall expected next week may trigger flooding.

