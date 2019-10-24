Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 25-31, 2019
Considerable flooding continues across East and West Africa
Heavy rainfall was reported in northern Ghana and bordering areas of Burkina Faso.
The Logone River in northern Cameroon has flooded and continued rain expected next week is likely to maintain high water levels.
Northern South Sudan has reported flooding from high river levels accumulating from parts of Sudan and Ethiopia.
Parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, and along the Juba and Shabelle rivers continue to experience flooding. Above-normal rainfall is forecast next week.