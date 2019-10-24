24 Oct 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 25-31, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.94 MB)

Considerable flooding continues across East and West Africa

  1. Heavy rainfall was reported in northern Ghana and bordering areas of Burkina Faso.

  2. The Logone River in northern Cameroon has flooded and continued rain expected next week is likely to maintain high water levels.

  3. Northern South Sudan has reported flooding from high river levels accumulating from parts of Sudan and Ethiopia.

  4. Parts of Ethiopia, Kenya, and along the Juba and Shabelle rivers continue to experience flooding. Above-normal rainfall is forecast next week.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.