Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 23 - 29, 2020
Flooding continues in parts of Ghana, Togo, Benin, Kenya, and Uganda
Heavy rainfall in Ghana, Togo, and Benin caused flooding and additional river flooding in northern Togo.
Desert locusts are expected to return to parts of Somalia and Sudan over the next several weeks.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Kenya and Uganda. Rainfall forecast next week is likely to maintain a high flood risk for these areas.