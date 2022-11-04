Global Weather Hazards Summary October 21 – 27, 2022

After several months of poor rainfall and prolonged abnormal dryness, conditions have deteriorated to drought in southern Ethiopia. Abnormal dryness has expanded into Kenya and Somalia.

Above-average rainfall has triggered flooding in several cities in southern Niger, northern Nigeria, the far-north region of Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, and the Darfur region of Sudan.

Heavy seasonal rainfall has caused flooding in the Nile River basin region of Sudan, Sudd Wetland areas of South Sudan. Flooded areas extend along the entire path of the Niger and Benue Rivers, impacting central Nigeria.

Flooding is progressing downstream along the Senegal River. Flooding persists in parts of central Mali, while flooding conditions in parts of Ghana have improved.