17 Oct 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 18-24, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 17 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.85 MB)

Parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia receive heavy rainfall as flooding continues in Senegal

  1. Senegal has experienced significant flooding over the past two weeks. Belowaverage rainfall is forecast next week and is likely to reduce the risk for continued flooding.

  2. Flooding continues in central Nigeria. Heavy rainfall is expected next week.

  3. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sudan next week, maintaining a high risk for flooding.

  4. Parts of Ethiopia and Somalia received heavy rain last week and is expected to continue next week. High risk for flooding persists in Ethiopia, Kenya, and along the Juba and Shabelle rivers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.