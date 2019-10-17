Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 18-24, 2019
Parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia receive heavy rainfall as flooding continues in Senegal
Senegal has experienced significant flooding over the past two weeks. Belowaverage rainfall is forecast next week and is likely to reduce the risk for continued flooding.
Flooding continues in central Nigeria. Heavy rainfall is expected next week.
Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sudan next week, maintaining a high risk for flooding.
Parts of Ethiopia and Somalia received heavy rain last week and is expected to continue next week. High risk for flooding persists in Ethiopia, Kenya, and along the Juba and Shabelle rivers.