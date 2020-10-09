World + 33 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 09 - 15, 2020
Attachments
Flooding continues in parts of East Africa, Benin, and eastern DRC
Heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Benin which could trigger additional flooding.
Desert locust remain present across coastal areas of Yemen and parts of East Africa. Recent breeding this month is likely to contribute to an increase in locust bands.
Heavy rainfall persists across southern, Sudan, northern South Sudan, and western Ethiopia.
Heavy rain triggered flooding across eastern DRC. Above average rainfall is forecast next week which could trigger additional flooding.