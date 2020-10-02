Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 02 - 08, 2020

Desert locust swarms remain present across parts of Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, and Yemen. Desert locusts continue to seriously impact Yemen and other areas of the subregion.

Above-average rainfall since July has caused widespread flooding across Sudan. The additional forecast rainfall is likely to worsen conditions over many local areas. Heavy rainfall over the past several weeks has caused flooding across the South Kivu Province of eastern DRC. Heavy rainfall next week is likely to maintain a high flood risk.