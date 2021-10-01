Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 01 - 07, 2021

Continued above-average rainfall has maintained flooding over Sudan and South Sudan

Africa Weather Hazards

Hopper bands and swarms have formed over eastern Ethiopia which are expected to continue through September and October.

Abnormal dryness persists over Uganda, western Kenya, and southwestern and central Ethiopia.

Above-average rainfall has led to flooding in eastern Nigeria,southwestern Chad, and Sudan. This increase in rainfall is forecast to continue and maintain the risk for flooding next week.