Global Weather Hazards Summary: October 01 - 07, 2021
Continued above-average rainfall has maintained flooding over Sudan and South Sudan
Africa Weather Hazards
Hopper bands and swarms have formed over eastern Ethiopia which are expected to continue through September and October.
Abnormal dryness persists over Uganda, western Kenya, and southwestern and central Ethiopia.
Above-average rainfall has led to flooding in eastern Nigeria,southwestern Chad, and Sudan. This increase in rainfall is forecast to continue and maintain the risk for flooding next week.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding over eastern Uganda and is forecast to continue next week.