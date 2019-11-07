07 Nov 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 8-14, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.95 MB)

Southern Africa observes a poor start to the rainy season, while high flood risk persists across East Africa

  1. Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Accra, Ghana last week.

  2. Rising water levels in the Ubangui River triggered flooding along the river basin into northern and western DRC 3. Heavy rainfall during the past couple of months has significantly raised water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries in Sudan and South Sudan triggering floods.

  3. Several weeks of heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in parts of Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. High risk for flooding persists along the Shabelle River in Somalia next week.

  4. A locust warning has been issued for parts of Ethiopia, specifically in Tigray, Amhara, Afar, Diredawa and Oromia regions

  5. A poor and late start to the rainfall season across parts of South Africa and Lesotho has resulted in abnormal dryness.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.