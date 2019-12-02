Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 29 - December 5, 2019

Flooding continues in parts of East and West Africa while Southern Africa and Lesotho remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

Elevated river levels in the Congo River Basin have caused flooding along the Congo and DRC border.

Several weeks of heavy rainfall have raised river levels in central and western Uganda, triggering floods.

Above-average rainfall over the past couple of months has raised water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries, causing floods in Sudan and South Sudan.

Several weeks of heavy rainfall have triggered flooding in Kenya and southern Somalia.