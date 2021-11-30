World + 33 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 26 - December 02, 2021
Attachments
Dry conditions continue in the Horn of Africa and southwestern Madagascar
Africa Weather Hazards
Locust swarms have formed in north-central Ethiopia, northern Somalia, and Sudan.
Abnormal dryness continues in southern Ethiopia, Somalia, eastern Kenya, and northeastern Tanzania. Drought has been reported in parts of eastern Kenya and southern Somalia.
Abnormal dryness has been observed in southwest Madagascar.