Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 22 - 28, 2019

Heavy rain prompts river flooding in parts of Africa, while South Africa and Lesotho remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

Elevated river levels in the Congo River Basin have caused flooding along the border of Congo and DRC.

Several weeks of heavy rainfall have raised river levels in central and western Uganda, triggering floods.

Above-average rainfall over the past couple of months has raised water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries, causing floods in Sudan and South Sudan.

Several weeks of heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in Kenya and Somalia.

A locus warning has been issued in parts of Ethiopia and its neighboring countries, with the most significant impacts in Tigray,

Amhara, Afar, Dire Dawa, and Oromia regions.