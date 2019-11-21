21 Nov 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 22 - 28, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.94 MB)

Heavy rain prompts river flooding in parts of Africa, while South Africa and Lesotho remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Elevated river levels in the Congo River Basin have caused flooding along the border of Congo and DRC.

  2. Several weeks of heavy rainfall have raised river levels in central and western Uganda, triggering floods.

  3. Above-average rainfall over the past couple of months has raised water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries, causing floods in Sudan and South Sudan.

  4. Several weeks of heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in Kenya and Somalia.

  5. A locus warning has been issued in parts of Ethiopia and its neighboring countries, with the most significant impacts in Tigray,
    Amhara, Afar, Dire Dawa, and Oromia regions.

  6. A delayed and poor start to the rainy season across parts of South Africa and Lesotho has led to abnormal dryness.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.