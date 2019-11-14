14 Nov 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 15 - 21, 2019

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 14 Nov 2019
Delayed rainfall sustains dryness in Southern Africa, while flooding is likely to continue across East Africa

  1. Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in Accra, Ghana last week.

  2. Rising water levels in the Ubangui River triggered flooding along the river basin into northern and western DRC 3. Heavy rainfall during the past couple of months has significantly raised water levels in the Nile River and its tributaries in Sudan and South Sudan triggering floods.

  3. Several weeks of heavy rainfall triggered flooding in parts of Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. High risk for flooding persists along the Shabelle River in Somalia next week.

  4. A locust warning has been issued for parts of Ethiopia, specifically in Tigray, Amhara, Afar, Diredawa and Oromia regions.

  5. A delayed and poor start to the rainy season across parts of South Africa and Lesotho has led to abnormal dryness.

  6. Heavy rainfall last week triggered flooding in KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa.

