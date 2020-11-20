Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 13 - 19, 2020

Parts of Southern and East Africa receive above-average rainfall, while Kenya and Somalia remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

The Nile River and its tributaries continue to run high after months of heavy rainfall.

Locust breeding continues in eastern Ethiopia and new swarms are expected to form in central Somalia.

Summer swarms remain present in Yemen.

Continued heavy rainfall triggers flooding in Uganda and the Republic of Congo.

A poor start to the short rains in East Africa has caused short term moisture deficits in Kenya and Somalia.

Heavy rainfall during the past two weeks has triggered flash flooding across much of Botswana.