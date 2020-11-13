Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 13 - 19, 2020

Flooding reported in South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and the Congo; parts of Kenya and Somalia remain dry

The Nile River and its tributaries continue to run high after months of heavy rainfall.

Locust hopper bands are declining in Ethiopia’s Afar region, while new swarms are present in parts of Somalia and Sudan.

Several days of heavy rainfall triggered flooding in parts of Uganda. Similarly, heavy rainfall in the Republic of the Congo triggered flooding, and a state of emergency has been declared.

A poor start to the short rains in East Africa has caused short term moisture deficits in Kenya and Somalia.