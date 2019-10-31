31 Oct 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: November 1-7, 2019

from Famine Early Warning System Network
Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in parts of Central and East Africa

  1. Heavy rainfall was reported in northern Ghana and bordering areas of Burkina Faso.

  2. The Ubangui River has triggered flooding along the river basin into northern and western Democratic Republic of Congo last week.

  3. Flooding will continue this week due to saturated ground conditions and continued rainfall in the Afar region of Ethiopia, eastern South Sudan, and the border of Ethiopia and Sudan.

  4. Flooding is likely to persist next week in southeastern Ethiopia, northern Kenya, and Somalia

  5. Flooding is likely to continue in parts of Uganda due to flash flooding last week and the above-average rainfall forecast next week.

  6. Costal areas in Tanzania have reported flooding and are likely to receive additional rainfall next week 7. A tropical storm is expected to hit the northern costal area of Somalia next week

