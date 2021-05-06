World + 30 more

Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 7 - May 13, 2021

Persistent lack of rainfall this season brings dryness over East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Desert locust swarms and hopper bands have begun to decrease in parts of East Africa.

  2. Rainy season performance has been below-average in parts of sotuhern Ethiopia.

  3. Long term dryness has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.

  4. Heavy rainfall has caused sever flashflooding in northern Rwanda.

  5. River runoff from increased rainfall in Ethiopia has caused flooding in somalia.

