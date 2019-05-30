30 May 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 31 - June 6, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.01 MB)

Parts of East Africa receive heavy late-season rainfall, while the western Gulf of Guinea region remains dry

  1. Continued belowaverage rainfall and high temperatures have strengthened dryness in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, and Tanzania.

  2. Below-normal rainfall since April has led to significant early-season deficits and abnormal dryness.

  3. Heavy rainfall along the coast of Kenya, southern Somalia, and Uganda has caused flooding.

  4. A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by four consecutive weeks of below-normal rainfall and 25-50% of normal rainfall to date.

