Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 31 - June 6, 2019
Parts of East Africa receive heavy late-season rainfall, while the western Gulf of Guinea region remains dry
Continued belowaverage rainfall and high temperatures have strengthened dryness in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, and Tanzania.
Below-normal rainfall since April has led to significant early-season deficits and abnormal dryness.
Heavy rainfall along the coast of Kenya, southern Somalia, and Uganda has caused flooding.
A delayed start to monsoon rains has been marked by four consecutive weeks of below-normal rainfall and 25-50% of normal rainfall to date.