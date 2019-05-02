Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 3 - 9, 2019

Northern Mozambique remains at risk for flooding following heavy rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Kenneth

Seasonal rainfall deficits since October have resulted in significant dryness across Angola, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Continued below-average rainfall and high temperatures have strengthened dryness in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, and Tanzania.

Tropical Cylcone Kenneth made landfall over northern Mozambique last week. Heavy flooding is expected to persist into early may with continued rainfall.