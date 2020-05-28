Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 29 - June 04, 2020

Flooding concerns persist in parts of East Africa while parts of Southern Africa remain dry

Africa Weather Hazards

Spring breeding is expected to increase desert locust numbers in East Africa. Mature swarms are still active in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Uganda, while locust hoppers are present in Yemen and Oman.

Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in parts of southern Yemen.

Parts of western Namibia and southwestern Angola are abnormally dry due to a poor rainy season.

Abnormal dryness and drought have developed in southern Madagascar following a poor rainfall season.

Parts of Mozambique and Malawi remain abnormally dry and drought conditions persist in southern Malawi, northwestern Mozambique, and central Zimbabwe due to a poor rainy season.

Several weeks of heavy rain over the Shabelle river basin has resulted in very high river levels.