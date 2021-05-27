World + 34 more

Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 28 - June 3, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

West and East Africa continue to experience little to no rainfall

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Desert locust swarms and hopper bands have begun to decrease in parts of East Africa.

  2. Rainy season performance has been below-average in parts of southern Ethiopia, southern somalia, north-central and eastern Kenya, causing the beginnings of drought in the region.

  3. Long term dryness has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.

  4. Heavy rainfall has caused sever flashflooding in northern Rwanda.

  5. River runoff from increased rainfall in Ethiopia has caused flooding in somalia.

  6. Little to no rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness accross central Nigeria.

  7. Little to no rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness accross southern Liberia, Cote D'Ivoire, and Ghana.

  8. Little to no rainfall has lead to dry conditions in east-central Somalia.

Related Content