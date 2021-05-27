World + 34 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 28 - June 3, 2021
West and East Africa continue to experience little to no rainfall
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms and hopper bands have begun to decrease in parts of East Africa.
Rainy season performance has been below-average in parts of southern Ethiopia, southern somalia, north-central and eastern Kenya, causing the beginnings of drought in the region.
Long term dryness has caused severe drought in northeastern Ethiopia.
Heavy rainfall has caused sever flashflooding in northern Rwanda.
River runoff from increased rainfall in Ethiopia has caused flooding in somalia.
Little to no rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness accross central Nigeria.
Little to no rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness accross southern Liberia, Cote D'Ivoire, and Ghana.
Little to no rainfall has lead to dry conditions in east-central Somalia.