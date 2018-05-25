Global Weather Hazards Summary - May 25 - 31, 2018

Tropical Cyclone Mekunu is expected to hit Yemen and Oman next week

Africa Weather Hazards

Insufficient rain since January has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions over portions of northwestern Angola.

Poorly-distributed rain since late February has resulted in abnormal dryness across central and northeastern Ethiopia.

A slow onset to seasonal rainfall across the southern Gulf of Guinea countries has led to strengthening moisture deficits throughout the region.

Many consecutive weeks of heavy rainfall over western parts of Kenya, southern Somalia, coastal Tanzania, and Rwanda has led to severe flooding.