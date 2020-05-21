Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 22 - 28, 2020

Flooding continues along the Juba and Shabelle rivers, while parts of Southern Africa remain dry

Spring breeding is expected to increase desert locust numbers in East Africa. Mature swarms are still active in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Uganda, while locust hoppers are present in Yemen and Oman.

Heavy rains triggered flash flooding in eastern Cote D’Ivoire.

Parts of western Namibia and southwestern Angola are abnormally dry due to a poor rainy season.

Abnormal dryness and drought have developed in southern Madagascar following a poor rainfall season.

Parts of central Mozambique remain abnormally dry and drought conditions persist in southern Malawi and northwestern Mozambique due to a poor rainy season.

Several weeks of heavy rain over the Juba and Shabelle river areas have resulted in floods and high river levels.