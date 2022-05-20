Global Weather Hazards Summary May 20 - 26, 2022

Severe drought conditions are now present in the Horn and parts of Southern Africa
Severe drought is present across much of southern Madagascar.
Abnormal dryness and drought persist in parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana, despite a recent increase in rainfall.
Inconsistent rainfall since late December 2021 has strengthened moisture deficits leading to severe drought in southern Angola and northern Namibia.
Poor rainfall distribution since the beginning of the MarchMay rainy season has resulted in abnormal dryness and drought across much of East Africa. Severe drought has developed in areas of north and central Ethiopia, along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, and southern Kenya, where dryness is most acute.