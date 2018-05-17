Global Weather Hazards Summary - May 18 - 24, 2018

Due to poor rainfall since November western Namibia is in a severe drought. Conditions may worsen as limited rain is forecast next week.

In southwestern Madagascar, an uneven and inadequate rainfall distribution since the start of the rainfall season has resulted in severe drought. Drought conditions are likely to persist.

Insufficient rain since January has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions over portions of northwestern Angola.

Below-average rain over the past four weeks has led to large moisture deficits and poor ground conditions over portions of the Nampula province of northern Mozambique.

Poorly-distributed rain since late February has resulted in abnormal dryness across central and northeastern Ethiopia.

A slow onset to seasonal rainfall across the southern Gulf of Guinea countries has led to strengthening moisture deficits throughout the region.

Several consecutive weeks of enhanced rainfall over many parts of Kenya, southern Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda has led to flooding. Rainfall is expected for the next week, continuing risk of flooding.

Several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall in Guinea and Sierra Leone has resulted in dry conditions and degraded ground conditions.