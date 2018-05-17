17 May 2018

Global Weather Hazards Summary - May 18 - 24, 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.55 MB)

  1. Due to poor rainfall since November western Namibia is in a severe drought. Conditions may worsen as limited rain is forecast next week.

  2. In southwestern Madagascar, an uneven and inadequate rainfall distribution since the start of the rainfall season has resulted in severe drought. Drought conditions are likely to persist.

  3. Insufficient rain since January has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions over portions of northwestern Angola.

  4. Below-average rain over the past four weeks has led to large moisture deficits and poor ground conditions over portions of the Nampula province of northern Mozambique.

  5. Poorly-distributed rain since late February has resulted in abnormal dryness across central and northeastern Ethiopia.

  6. A slow onset to seasonal rainfall across the southern Gulf of Guinea countries has led to strengthening moisture deficits throughout the region.

  7. Several consecutive weeks of enhanced rainfall over many parts of Kenya, southern Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda has led to flooding. Rainfall is expected for the next week, continuing risk of flooding.

  8. Several consecutive weeks of below-average rainfall in Guinea and Sierra Leone has resulted in dry conditions and degraded ground conditions.

  9. Heavy rain is expected to track through the Gulf of Aden to coastal Yemen, northern Somalia, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.