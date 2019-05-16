Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 17 - 23, 2019
Abnormally dry conditions develop in Nigeria following another week of below-average rainfall
Africa Weather Hazards
Rainfall deficits since the beginning of the southern African monsoon have negatively affected many countries in the region, including southern Angola, northern Namibia, southern Zambia, and northern Zimbabwe.
Continued below-average rainfall and high temperatures have strengthened dryness in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, and Tanzania.
Below-normal rainfall since April has resulted in early-season deficits and abnormal dryness.
Heavy rainfall along the coast of Tanzania has caused flash flooding in Dar es Salaam. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue next week.