16 May 2019

Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 17 - 23, 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 16 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.03 MB)

Abnormally dry conditions develop in Nigeria following another week of below-average rainfall

Africa Weather Hazards

  1. Rainfall deficits since the beginning of the southern African monsoon have negatively affected many countries in the region, including southern Angola, northern Namibia, southern Zambia, and northern Zimbabwe.

  2. Continued below-average rainfall and high temperatures have strengthened dryness in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia, and Tanzania.

  3. Below-normal rainfall since April has resulted in early-season deficits and abnormal dryness.

  4. Heavy rainfall along the coast of Tanzania has caused flash flooding in Dar es Salaam. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue next week.

