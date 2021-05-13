World + 37 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 14 - May 20, 2021
Somalia experiences flooding due to heavy rainfall in Ethiopia
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms and hopper bands have begun to decrease in parts of East Africa.
Rainy season performance has been below-average in parts of East Africa.
Long term dryness has caused severe drought in parts of East Africa.
Persistent rainfall in Rawanda has caused flooding that is forcast to last through next week.
Increased rainfall in Ethiopia has flowed down the Juba and Shebelle rivers, causing flooding in parts of Somalia.6. Light to no rainfall has lead to abnormal dryness across central Nigeria.