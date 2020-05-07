Global Weather Hazards Summary: May 08 - 14, 2020

Southern Africa remains abnormally dry, while locust hoppers in East Africa migrate into Yemen and Oman

Spring breeding is expected to increase desert locust numbers in East Africa. Mature swarms are still active in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Uganda. Locust hoppers are present in Yemen and Oman.

The end of the rainy season and poor rainfall performance led to abnormal dryness and droughts in areas across southern Mozambique and central Zimbabwe.

Parts of western Namibia and southwestern Angola are abnormally dry due to a poor rainy season.

Abnormal dryness and drought have developed in southern Madagascar following a poor rainfall season.

Parts of central Mozambique remain abnormally dry and drought conditions persist in southern Malawi and northwestern Mozambique due to a poor rainy season.

Several weeks of heavy rain over Kenya and the Juba and Shabelle river areas have resulting in floods and high river levels.