Global Weather Hazards Summary May 06 - 12, 2022

Africa Overview

East Africa received widespread rainfall that was near to above average

Last week, the heaviest rainfall to date was received throughout the East Africa with the largest amounts of rainfall reported in southwest Ethiopia, the Lake Victoria region, and south-central Somalia. Over the past 60 days, below-average rainfall persisted over the Greater Horn of Africa with northern Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia (except western Ethiopia), southern and central Somalia, and northern Tanzania experiencing well below-normal rainfall (Figure 1). The prolonged lack of rainfall since the beginning of the season has led to abnormal dryness and drought conditions in some areas including northeastern Ethiopia, northeastern Kenya, and southern Somalia.

Next week, dry conditions are expected in East Africa, particularly in Kenya and central and northern Ethiopia. Light rainfall is expected In southern Ethiopia and southern Somalia.

Recent rainfall helped alleviate dryness across southeastern Nigeria Last week, moderate to locally heavy rainfall prevailed across the Gulf of Guinea countries (Figure 2) with the region’s heaviest rainfall observed in southern Nigeria and southern Burkina Faso. Rainfall was average last week across the region, except in localized areas of southern Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, and southern Cameroon which received below-average rainfall. Since the start of the rainy season, rainfall has been generally above-average throughout the region, especially in the south-central portion of the region. However, below-average rainfall was reported over portions of southern Cameroon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Sierra Leone.

Next week, average to above-average rainfall is forecasted over the region, with increased rainfall forecasted in Liberia, Sierra Leone, southern Guinea, and Cameroon.