Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 9 - 15, 2018

Despite recent rains, many areas of southern Africa remain dry

  1. Since November, rainfall has been below average in South Africa. Significant moisture deficits have strengthened and expanded into several parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia, and southern Angola.

  2. Although rainfall has increased in some areas of Madagascar since mid-November, the negative impacts of the delayed onset of the rainfall season is still present.
    Rainfall is below average in several western provinces of the island.

  3. Below-average rain during the past month has resulted in large moisture deficits and below-average vegetation conditions in northwestern Angola

