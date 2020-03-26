Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 27 - April 2, 2020

Desert locust swarms continue to spread into the Horn of Africa while parts of East Africa remain flooded

Desert locust swarms continue to breed and spread into Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and many other areas across the Horn of Africa. Continued breeding and northward migration is likely throughout the Spring.

Drought conditions have developed in parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe due to below-average rainfall during the past several months.

A late start to the rainy season and uneven rainfall distribution in western Namibia and southern Angola have resulted in long-term dryness.

Below-average rainfall since early January has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar.

Below-average rainfall over the past several weeks has strengthened dryness in parts of Mozambique and Malawi.