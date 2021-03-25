Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 26 - April 1, 2021

Above average dryness returns to eastern Africa, while southern Africa experiences above average rainfall Africa

Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms persist in Ethiopia,Somalia, and Kenya.Swarms continue to affect Tanzania and the Kilimanjaro Region.

Much of east-central Madagascar remains abnormally dry while drought persists in the South.

Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in Angola and northwestern Namibia.

African migratory locusts were recently increased in southeastern Angola, northwestern and northeastern Botswana, northeastern Namibia, southern and western Zambia.