Global Weather Hazards Summary March 25 - 30, 2022

Abnormal dryness and drought persist in parts of Southern Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Southwest Madagascar continues to experience long-term dryness, and poor rainfall has led to severe drought. Poor rainfall is forecast for the region again next week.

Below-average rainfall since January has caused drought in parts of southern Mozambique. Poor rainfall since February has also caused abnormal dryness across Zimbabwe and parts of Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.

Below-average rainfall since December 2021 has caused severe drought in southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia. Despite increased rainfall this past month, abnormal dryness remains.

Over the past five weeks, below-average rainfall has caused abnormal dryness across southwestern and eastern parts of Ethiopia. Rainfall forecasts over the next several weeks indicate dry conditions will persist, strengthening dryness in the region.