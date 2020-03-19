Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 20 - 26, 2020

While flooding persists in northern areas of southern Africa, dry conditions return to eastern parts of the region

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms continue to breed and spread into Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and many other areas across the Horn of Africa. Continued breeding and northward migration is likely throughout the Spring.

Drought conditions have developed in parts of Mozambique and Zimbabwe which have received-below average rainfall for the past 3 months.

A late start to the rainy season and uneven rainfall distribution in western Namibia and southern Angola has caused abnormal dryness.

Below-average rainfall since early January has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar.

Below average rainfall in February has caused abnormal dryness to develop in parts of Eswatini and South Africa.

Below-average rainfall over the past 30-days has strengthed dry conditions in parts of northern Mozambique and Malawi.