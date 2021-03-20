Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 19 - 25, 2021

Below average rainfall persist in the Horn of Africa Impacting Local Vegetation Conditions

Africa Weather Hazards

Desert locust swarms persist in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. Swarms have affected the Kilimanjaro Region and Tanzania.

Much of east-central Madagascar remains abnormally dry.

Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in Angola and northwestern Namibia.

African migratory locusts were recently reported in southeastern Angola, northwestern and northeastern Botswana, northeastern Namibia, southern and western Zambia.

Abnormal dryness persists in northwestern Mozambique.