Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 19 - 25, 2021
Below average rainfall persist in the Horn of Africa Impacting Local Vegetation Conditions
Africa Weather Hazards
Desert locust swarms persist in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya. Swarms have affected the Kilimanjaro Region and Tanzania.
Much of east-central Madagascar remains abnormally dry.
Below-average rainfall since the start of the rainy season has led to abnormal dryness and drought in Angola and northwestern Namibia.
African migratory locusts were recently reported in southeastern Angola, northwestern and northeastern Botswana, northeastern Namibia, southern and western Zambia.
Abnormal dryness persists in northwestern Mozambique.
Below-average rainfall during February has led to abnormal dryness in parts of southern South Africa. Brown locusts reported to increase over the Central and Upper Karoo Regions in South Africa.