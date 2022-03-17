World + 28 more
Global Weather Hazards Summary March 18 - 24, 2022
Parts of Southern Africa and Ethiopia remain abnormally dry due to prolonged below-average rainfall
Africa Weather Hazards
Parts of southwest Madagascar remain dry. Continued poor rainfall has caused severe drought.
Below-average rainfall since January has caused abnormal dryness and drought in parts of southern Mozambique. Insufficient rainfall since February has also caused abnormal dryness to spread across Zimbabwe and parts of Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.
Below-average rainfall since December 2021 has resulted in severe drought over southwestern Angola and northwestern Namibia.
Below-average rainfall over the past four weeks has caused dryness in southwestern Ethiopia.
Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall over northern Mozambique over the past week, triggering heavy rainfall and flooding.