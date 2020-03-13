Global Weather Hazards Summary: March 13 - 19, 2020

Below-average rainfall maintains abnormal dryness across much of southern Africa

Ideal conditions for feeding and breeding continue to foster the spread of locust in Ethiopia,

Kenya, Somalia, and Uganda. Locust swarms are moving into neighboring areas of South Sudan and DRC.

Drought conditions have developed in parts of southern Mozambique and Zimbabwe which have received-below average rainfall for the past 3 months.

A late start to the rainy season and uneven rainfall distribution in western Namibia and southern Angola has caused abnormal dryness.

Below-average rainfall since early January has caused abnormal dryness and drought in southern Madagascar.

Below average rainfall in February has caused abnormal dryness to develop in parts of Eswatini and South Africa.

Below-average rainfall in February has strengthed dry conditions in parts of northern Mozambique.